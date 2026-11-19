Crypto exchange Coinbase has filed comments supporting the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's proposals to explicitly include event contracts in the definition of a "swap" and separate them from casino-style gambling products, as federal regulators and states remain locked in legal disputes over jurisdiction of prediction markets.

In a letter submitted Wednesday, Coinbase said that event contracts — including contracts based on sports, politics, culture, and weather — already qualify as swaps under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA).

The company argued that event contracts are tradeable financial instruments whose value and payment depend on future events, and that they can help market participants "hedge real economic risks."

"Making that treatment explicit will provide important certainty in an area where state actions and conflicting judicial decisions have created unnecessary confusion," the company said.

Distinguishing event contracts

In a separate letter, Coinbase backed the CFTC's interim rule to exclude casino-style gambling products from the "swap" definition. The company said such gambling products are neither tradable nor cleared and were "never indicated" by Congress to fall within the definition of swap.

"Casino games and sportsbook wagers are not derivatives, and they have long been regulated by the states and tribes," the company added.

Coinbase argued that exchange-traded event contracts are "fundamentally distinct" from sportsbooks traditionally regulated under state laws.

"An event-contract exchange serves as a neutral market operator," the company said. "[It] does not choose prices or act as a counterparty to its members' trades, and it is indifferent to whether any given customer wins or loses."

Coinbase's comments were in response to the CFTC's proposal and interim final rule released last month, which were open for public comment through Nov. 18.

Legal battles intensify

Federal regulators and state authorities have been embroiled in escalating legal battles over who has the authority to regulate prediction market platforms. The CFTC has maintained that it has exclusive jurisdiction over prediction markets under the CEA, while several states have argued that certain event contracts violate state gambling laws.

During a Thursday interview at The Hill and The Block's Capitol Crypto Forum, CFTC Chairman Michael Selig said the CFTC would work with the Justice Department to defend its jurisdiction when states sue prediction market platforms.

The CFTC and the DOJ sued Utah last month and filed lawsuits against Arkansas and Louisiana last week.

"If it's a legal and lawful derivative, it should be regulated by the market regulator. It's not something that goes to the state," Selig said.