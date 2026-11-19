Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty is looking to federal regulators to carry crypto market rules over the finish line, arguing that Elizabeth Warren's expected rise to lead the Senate Banking Committee won't put her in charge of the industry's future.

"I don’t think Elizabeth Warren is going to set crypto policy in this country," Alderoty said at The Hill and The Block’s Capitol Crypto Forum on Thursday. "She'll probably focus on oversight and hearings, which I think will be a short-term distraction."

Alderoty, who also serves as president of the National Cryptocurrency Association, said he expects other lawmakers to take the wheel on crypto policy over Warren, who he described as "overtly anti-crypto."

Despite this, he does not expect a version of the Clarity Act to be reintroduced in the coming Congress, pointing to a packed legislative calendar and the 2028 presidential election as priorities.

Pieces of the proposal could be folded into tax legislation or other bills, he said, but a broader bill would likely struggle to garner the committee support needed to reach the floor.

"I think the emphasis and the focus is going to move to the SEC and the CFTC," Alderoty said, also mentioning collaborations with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

'Durable' rules

Asked whether action from those agencies would be enough for the industry over the next two years without market structure legislation, Alderoty said: "I think it's enough, and I think it's really important."

He argues that rules created through public comment and data analysis would be difficult for a future administration to reverse because they would need to carry out their own policymaking and justify disrupting the market's reliance on the existing rules, he said.

Alderoty contrasted that with the approach taken by former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, arguing that reliance on enforcement left little to no durable policy when he left.

"The Gensler SEC did not do the hard work of rulemaking," he said. "What they decided to do was fall back to regulation by enforcement."

"This administration is doing the hard work of rulemaking, and that is durable," he added.

Tackle and tides

Alderoty also pushed crypto companies to improve how they present their priorities to Congress.

He cited a handful of possible reasons for the breakdown in the Clarity Act's passage, including the Senate's decision not to advance the House-passed bill, the schism between stablecoin and market structure legislation and disputes over rewards. Ethics concerns surrounding the Trump family’s crypto ties ultimately "overwhelmed the conversation," he said.

The industry's competing messages also made things murky, he added, with different groups and companies all going after lawmakers with "esoteric issues" on DeFi, stablecoin rewards, and token classifications.

When you consider that lawmakers' understanding of crypto can vary widely, it makes the industry's more technical pitches hard to follow. Alderoty likened the situation to a policymaker telling him about fishermen coming in to discuss fishing laws, tackle and tides that the lawmaker didn't understand.

"We need to do the hard work of seeing what do we agree on, making that clear," Alderoty said.

Despite the setbacks, he urged the industry to continue working across party lines.

"Crypto is a policy issue," Alderoty said. "It's not a political issue."