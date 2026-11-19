Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Michael Selig said crypto onchain platforms looking to offer derivatives to U.S. retail traders can register as an exchange or partner with one that is already registered.

Selig was asked how a decentralized platform like Hyperliquid could enter the U.S. during an interview Thursday at The Hill and The Block's Capitol Crypto Forum. He pointed to Backpack, which earlier this week received three licenses for its U.S. entry, as an example of the first route. Other platforms are pursuing partnerships with registered firms, Selig said.

"You're going to have to come in and partner with an exchange or obtain your own exchange, which doesn't change the ability and the great features of crypto and blockchain," Selig said.

Backpack's three licenses include Futures Commission Merchant (FCM), Designated Contract Market (DCM), and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). "Together, the three licenses provide the full regulatory stack for Backpack's U.S. entry, the first by a crypto-native exchange offering leveraged perpetual futures with global unified liquidity," Backpack said earlier this week.

Selig said platforms can continue using onchain technology, but they would still have to follow the same rules as other exchanges.

Prediction markets and state challenges

Selig also said the CFTC would work with the Justice Department when states sue federally registered platforms in an effort to challenge the agency's jurisdiction. The CFTC and the U.S. government had already sued Utah together in October, and the agency filed separate lawsuits against Arkansas and Louisiana on Nov. 13.

"If it's a legal and lawful derivative, it should be regulated by the market regulator. It's not something that goes to the state," Selig said.

Selig distinguished derivatives exchanges from casinos and state-licensed gambling venues, saying the CFTC has no business regulating the latter. On event contracts, Selig said the CFTC checks whether they are derivatives and meet its rules, including whether they can be easily manipulated. He said the agency's proposed Rule 40.11 lists the public policy factors it would consider when reviewing these contracts.

Selig on single-stock perps

Selig said just because a single-stock perpetual contract has no expiry date does not make it a security-based swap. He said the structure of these contracts matters and compared their daily funding payments to variation margin payments on other futures contracts.

"It doesn't have an expiration date. And so there's what's called a funding rate, where payments are exchanged on a daily basis," Selig said. "This is very similar to variation margin with other types of futures contracts. But they're structured as futures contracts; they're not structured as a swap or as a security-based swap."