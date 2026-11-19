Hashi, Sui's (SUI) bitcoin finance protocol, is now live on mainnet, with its hBTC token available for use as collateral in lending and other onchain products.

Hashi holds deposited BTC Bitcoin (BTC) on the Bitcoin network and mints hBTC on Sui 1:1, according to a statement shared with The Block. Sui said Hashi is decentralized by design and secured by validators rather than a single entity, a model used by some wrapped-bitcoin products.

Hashi previously launched on testnet in July. On Oct. 8, Sui added Anchorage Digital to its list of launch partners and said the group had made more than $500 million in capital commitments, initially intending to roll out the mainnet that month.

Hashi strategies

More than 20 partners are building markets, products, and access around Hashi, according to Sui, including Anchorage Digital, Fluid, HoneyB, and Upshift.

Decentralized lending protocol Fluid is using hBTC as collateral for USDC loans on Sui, with additional borrowing options expected.

"Bitcoin is the largest pool of idle capital in crypto," Samyak Jain, founder and CEO at Fluid, said. "With Hashi, it can now power deep, capital-efficient credit markets."

Bitcoin yield platform HoneyB has opened two vaults on DeFi vault infrastructure provider Upshift, one for USDC and the other for hBTC. Sui said the strategies may include real-world assets, alternative products, and publicly traded assets. Sui-based vault platform Ember Protocol plans to add its Hashi vaults later this year, according to the statement.

"By connecting custodians, exchanges, and DeFi protocols to professionally managed strategies, we're opening Bitcoin finance to a much wider audience," Upshift co-CEO and co-founder Aya Kantorovich said.

"Bitcoin holders have spent years watching their assets appreciate without putting them to work. We're changing that, bringing real income strategies to BTC and stablecoin holders through Sui," Josh Gordon, CEO at HoneyB developer Nectar Group, added.

Nectar Group raised $5 million at a $30 million valuation last month. Gordon told The Block at the time that its first product would be offered to institutional investors outside the U.S. and target annual returns of about 2% to 4% on bitcoin after costs and fees.

Sui named Blueprint Finance (Concrete), Bluefin, Cetus, Current, and Suilend among the DeFi protocols expected to provide retail access to hBTC lending, stablecoin credit, and yield strategies. Institutions can access hBTC and select Fluid strategies through Porto, Anchorage Digital's self-custody wallet. Cumberland and Wave Digital Assets are expected to provide BTC and stablecoin liquidity, while BitGo access and tri-party settlement are due in early 2027.

Fenwick attorneys argued in an April analysis that Hashi's deposit and redemption mechanics should not constitute taxable events under U.S. federal income tax law, Sui said.

Sui also supports tBTC. Threshold Network added Sui to the networks supported by its tBTC vault tools last November, alongside Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon.