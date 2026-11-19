The Monetary Authority of Singapore announced Thursday that it issued S$100 million ($77.5 million) of four-week tokenized MAS Bills on Nov. 6, as the country steps up its tokenization drive.

In a statement released Thursday, the central bank said the bills were issued natively on its Singapore Dollar Test Network and settled in wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC). The bills will mature on Dec. 4.

Notably, five primary dealers — DBS Bank, HSBC, OCBC, UOB, and Standard Chartered — participated in the auction, which drew applications more than twice the issuance size.

The issuance builds on the 2025 live trial of interbank overnight lending transactions settled via wholesale CBDC. "This paves the way for secured lending transactions involving tokenized assets to take place on the Singapore Dollar Test Network," the MAS said.

The Singapore Dollar Test Network is a shared ledger infrastructure that enables financial institutions to test the settlement of tokenized financial assets using wholesale CBDC, according to the statement. It will be renamed to SG Digital Ledger, the MAS said.

"The live issuance allowed us to test a new method of issuance, and further enhance our in-house distributed ledger infrastructure," said Chia Der Jiun, Managing Director of MAS.

Scaling tokenized bills

In the next phase, the MAS plans to scale tokenized MAS Bills, expand their use for collateral management, and onboard more institutions.

"MAS aims to demonstrate how tokenized securities can be used more widely in mainstream financial market activities, potentially achieving greater settlement efficiencies in the process," said the central bank.

In an accompanying statement released Thursday, Lim Soon Chong, group head of global transaction services at DBS Bank, said that the initiative has provided "greater confidence" for financial institutions to transact in tokenized assets.

"Over time, more robust infrastructure can help catalyze trading activity and deepen liquidity, supporting the progression of tokenized assets from issuance and experimentation toward more active secondary markets," said Lim.

Tokenization push

The issuance comes as Singaporean financial institutions accelerate their adoption of tokenized assets, with MAS' Chia saying that tokenization has "moved beyond experiments."

On Thursday, Standard Chartered announced an expansion of its tokenized deposits solution to enable near real-time transactions across Singapore and Hong Kong. The bank said eligible clients can now utilize commercial bank deposits within digital treasury and investment workflows.

Meanwhile, StraitsX, OCBC, and Standard Chartered said Thursday that they have completed a proof-of-concept testing interoperability between tokenized deposit networks issued by different banks.

Earlier this week, DBS Bank and Kinexys by JPMorgan also launched an interoperability solution designed to enable institutions to make instant, around-the-clock transfers of USD tokenized deposits between the U.S. and Singapore.