Sygnum expects the strategy of buying bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) on the spot market while shorting futures to generate higher average returns than U.S. Treasury bills next year.

Carry strategies combine long spot exposure with short futures contracts. The trade had a difficult run in 2026, when bitcoin's 30-day average funding rate stayed below zero for 67 consecutive days through May.

In its 2027 Sygnal outlook report, the Switzerland-based bank said the annualized basis on CME bitcoin futures had fallen to about 3% by August, below the 3.8% yield on two-year US Treasuries. Hedge funds trading on CME also turned net long for the first time in years as the basis trade stopped paying.

Bitcoin funding rates had recovered to about 8% annualized by the end of October, while yields on sUSDe stood at roughly 5.2%, according to the report.

Higher rates raise the hurdle

Sygnum also based its outlook on a potential interest rate hike in the U.S. The bank said fed funds futures imply at least one further 25-basis-point hike through the end of 2027, up from the 3.75% to 4% the Federal Reserve set on Sept. 16.

From the bank's perspective, higher interest rates are likely to raise the return bitcoin carry trades must generate to compete with Treasury bills, while the demand for leverage, alongside wider digital asset adoption, should keep funding rates and futures basis mostly positive next year.

"With advancing digital asset adoption, Bitcoin going from policy to portfolio, tokenization increasing blockchain infrastructure at two speeds, and the AI demand flywheel continuing, we expect demand for leverage to keep Bitcoin funding rates mostly positive through 2027," the bank wrote.

The outlook rests on two indicators: the annualized three-month CME Bitcoin futures basis and the open-interest-weighted average funding rate. Both would need to average more than 2 percentage points above three-month Treasury bill yields in 2027 for Sygnum's forecast to hold.

Meanwhile, the bank would consider its forecast wrong if either average carry or funding returns fell below Treasury bills for two consecutive quarters.