Kraken parent company Payward has signed an agreement to acquire Tribe Capital, a venture capital firm and asset manager with $2.7 billion in assets under management.

In a Wednesday statement, Payward said the deal will add private-market sourcing, underwriting, portfolio construction, and fund management capabilities to Payward's platform, expanding the range of investment products available across the company's client base.

Under the deal, Payward plans to develop new private-market offerings through Tribe's existing platform. Tribe is expected to operate within Payward's asset management business, according to the statement.

Tribe Capital, co-founded and chaired by Kraken Co-CEO Arjun Sethi, invests in early- and late-stage private companies across sectors including AI, advanced software, and financial infrastructure.

"Joining Payward gives us the opportunity to bring Tribe's investment approach to a global financial platform," Jonathan Hsu, co-founder of Tribe Capital, said in the statement. "We see a strong fit between our investment approach and Payward's infrastructure, distribution, and product-building capabilities."

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

The Block has reached out to Payward for further information.

Expanding offerings

Payward continues to expand its offerings through platforms including Kraken and xStocks. Last week, the company added more than 200 tokenized UK and European stocks through its xStocks framework, taking its number of tokenized assets past 1,500.

Payward also announced last week that it plans to introduce prediction markets for U.S. clients and offer equity perpetuals that run on its own exchange, clearinghouse, and broker.

In the third quarter of this year, the company reported $60 million in adjusted EBITDA, up from $23 million in the second quarter, but down 66% year over year, according to the private company's financial highlights released last week. Its total platform margin rose to $487 million in Q3 from $436 million in the previous quarter, but fell 12% year over year.