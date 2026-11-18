StraitsX, OCBC and Standard Chartered have completed a proof-of-concept examining interoperability between tokenized deposit networks issued by different banks.

According to the press release, the POC was conducted under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's BLOOM initiative, a public-private collaborative project to develop future payment settlement infrastructure.

The examination tested a shared model where StraitsX's settlement infrastructure coordinated payments between OCBC's and Standard Chartered's separate tokenized deposit ecosystems.

"Tokenized deposits have the potential to enable near-instant and programmable money movement, but their broader utility will depend on how effectively different banking ecosystems can connect," said Tianwei Liu, CEO and co-founder of StraitsX. "We are exploring how shared settlement infrastructure can support that interoperability while reducing the need for bilateral arrangements and prefunded liquidity between individual participants."

Interoperability

The companies pointed out that tokenized deposits currently represent claims solely against their issuing banks and therefore cannot move directly between ecosystems that may use different platforms or standards.

The POC addressed this issue by coordinating payment initiation, compliance screening, liquidity checks, settlement and confirmation across the two banks' systems. This arrangement reduced the need for bilateral prefunding compared with conventional models, the release said.

While tokenized deposits enable around-the-clock deposit transfers, the companies pointed out that different ecosystems need to be aligned to fully unlock that potential.

In controlled tests, the parties completed U.S. dollar payment flows outside standard banking hours, demonstrating that interoperable infrastructure could allow "always-on" value transfer across different ecosystems within minutes.

Any further development, as well as commercial implementation, would require assessment of legal, regulatory, operational and commercial arrangements, including settlement finality, liquidity management, participant responsibilities and financial-crime controls, the companies said.

StraitsX holds a Major Payment Institution license under the MAS and issues the XSGD and XUSD stablecoins. OCBC is Singapore’s longest-established bank and the second-largest financial services group in Southeast Asia by assets.