Bitcoin is back in a bearish phase, CryptoQuant said, noting that it has fallen below its 200-day and 365-day moving averages at $72,900 and $75,900, respectively.

Bitcoin hit a four-month low of about $61,000 on Nov. 15, wiping out the gains from a rally that began on Aug. 19, the onchain analytics firm said in a Tuesday report. Bitcoin is currently trading around $62,500.

"From a technical perspective, trading below both averages places Bitcoin back in the bearish regime," Julio Moreno, CryptoQuant's head of research, wrote in the report. "The averages that acted as support after the way up become resistance after the way back, and Bitcoin will hardly sustain a large rally until it crosses above them again."

Bitcoin demand falls at fastest pace since July

Total bitcoin demand growth, including spot and perpetual futures, is contracting at the fastest pace since July 1, CryptoQuant said, noting that it needs to grow for bitcoin to recover and rally sustainably.

Total demand growth has fallen below −400,000 BTC on a 30-day basis, the weakest since the start of July, the firm noted.

"Demand growth has to stop contracting before a durable recovery can start. Price rebounds that are not accompanied by a turn in spot demand have little to stand on," Moreno said. "The first constructive sign would be the 30-day total moving back toward zero, led by spot buying rather than by new leverage in the perpetual futures markets."

Bitcoin holders also realized a net loss of 25,800 BTC during this recent sell-off, the largest daily reading since July 13, CryptoQuant said, noting that realized losses confirm that the decline is being driven by holders selling at a loss, not only by leverage.

Crypto analysts have also turned most bearish since November 22, 2025, with only 58% of analysts remaining bullish on bitcoin, compared to 77% on October 7, according to CryptoQuant's Bitcoin Analyst Consensus Index.

Meanwhile, CryptoQuant's Bull Score Index stands at 10 out of 100, an "extreme bear" phase, indicating "there are no conditions for a sustainable price recovery and rally."

But bitcoin's price is now in a 'value zone'

As its price declines, bitcoin has entered a "value zone," as traders' unrealized profit/loss margin has fallen to −20%, the most negative since July 1, according to CryptoQuant.

"A −20% margin says Bitcoin is cheap relative to traders' cost basis, not that the decline is over," Moreno said. "Value zones define where bottoms form, and bottoming formations tend to last at least two months. With demand growth contracting and the Bull Score Index at 10, the conditions for a sustained recovery are not yet in place."

CryptoQuant also pointed to $62,000 to $65,000 as a range where long-term holders sold heavily and new investors bought. The firm said those buyers tend to defend the prices they paid, which could help bitcoin hold that range.