StoneX Financial analyst Mark Palmer cut his price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) to $15 from $22, but kept his Buy rating on the stock.

Bitdeer shares closed at $4 on Tuesday, down nearly 29% from Friday's close, according to StoneX. The firm's new target implies roughly 275% upside from that level.

In a note to clients on Wednesday, Palmer said new U.S. licensing requirements for advanced chip shipments to Malaysia raised questions about the timing of Bitdeer’s GPU deliveries. Nvidia GB300 systems for its new Malaysian sites were scheduled to start arriving this month, according to Palmer.

"BTDR is a company funding a capital-intensive transition from a low-margin bitcoin mining business with a levered balance sheet, which is why the durability of its AI-driven revenue matters so much," Palmer wrote. "That durability is what the new chip export rule has called into question."

Bitdeer reported record third-quarter revenue of $320.7 million, up 89% from a year earlier. The company's AI cloud business ended the quarter with $86 million in annualized recurring revenue and about $2.9 billion in contracted revenue backlog, most of which was tied to two Malaysian facilities, according to the note.

New assumptions

According to the note, StoneX now sees three possible outcomes for the Malaysia business. The firm assigned a 40% probability to licenses being granted or the capacity being leased to other customers after a one-quarter delay.

The firm also sees another 35% probability for a two- to three-quarter delay plus a 15% pricing concession. In its most adverse scenario, which carries a 25% probability, Bitdeer’s A201 project would not go ahead, and its existing GPU fleet would face limits and some customer losses.

"We do not think the right response to BTDR’s Malaysian challenge would be to assume the worst for the company or, for that matter, to pretend nothing in its story has changed," Palmer said.

Based on the revised assumptions, StoneX lowered its 2027 revenue forecast by about $230 million to $1.77 billion and its adjusted EBITDA forecast by about $150 million to $616.5 million.