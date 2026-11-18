Crypto exchange Backpack has obtained approval from the National Futures Association to operate as a futures commission merchant (FCM), paving the way for the company to bring its trading platform into the U.S.

In a statement shared with The Block, Backpack said the FCM license is "critical infrastructure" for onboarding users and performing key compliance checks, including anti-money laundering screening.

The latest approval completes the licensing stack for Backpack's planned U.S. derivatives offering, according to the company.

On Monday, Backpack announced that it has obtained approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to operate as a designated contract market (DCM) and derivatives clearing organization (DCO).

"The FCM license completes the picture," Mark Wetjen, president of Backpack US, said in the statement. "With the exchange, the clearinghouse, and now the intermediary all operating under CFTC oversight, we can offer U.S. customers a single, fully regulated path to trade on the most advanced market infrastructure available."

Together, the three licenses enable Backpack to offer leveraged perpetual futures with global unified liquidity. U.S. users will be able to trade crypto, perps on a leveraged basis, and event contracts around the clock on Backpack's platform.

"We've taken the front door approach in every market we've entered," said Backpack CEO Armani Ferrante. "It was critical for us to set the standard in the U.S. for what a fully regulated, fully compliant, crypto-native exchange looks like."

The company noted that the licenses would help move price discovery from unregulated offshore platforms toward regulated U.S. markets.

Backpack has actively expanded its offerings. In June, it launched Backpack Securities, which blends traditional and tokenized stock trading. The platform enables users to buy and sell U.S. stocks through its brokerage infrastructure and convert their holdings into tokenized versions that can move across blockchain networks.