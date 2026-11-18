Visa announced plans on Wednesday to let eligible clients in the Asia-Pacific region prefund cross-border payouts using stablecoins through its Visa Direct real-time money movement platform.

Visa is piloting the capability with Singapore-based digital payments firm dtcpay. Recipients receive payments in local currencies and a licensed partner handles the digital asset services, Visa said.

"Stablecoins are becoming an increasingly important part of the infrastructure supporting global money movement. Their long-term value lies in how effectively they connect with the financial systems businesses already use," Vira Platonova, Global Head of Visa Direct, said in the announcement. "Visa is helping bridge traditional financial infrastructure and onchain systems, giving clients trusted and interoperable ways to incorporate emerging forms of value into their existing operations."

In a separate release, stablecoin infrastructure firm Triple-A said it is converting the stablecoins and handling compliance screening and settlement to support the expansion of stablecoin prefunding capabilities in Asia-Pacific, enabling payment service providers to fund Visa Direct outside traditional banking hours.

"Asia Pacific already accounts for nearly a third of global cross-border payment flows, and that share is expected to grow," Eric Barbier, founder and CEO of Triple-A, said in the release. "Yet funding payouts across the region still means navigating multiple currencies, banking systems, and time zones. Our collaboration with Visa brings stablecoins into existing payment infrastructure, giving payment service providers greater flexibility to manage liquidity and fund cross-border payments."

Visa Direct's first commercial rollout

The first two stablecoins Visa tested for prefunding were Circle’s USDC and EURC, a company spokesperson told The Block in September 2025, when Visa announced its initial pilot.

This August, Visa announced a deal with onchain infrastructure provider zerohash, allowing eligible clients to use stablecoins to fund merchant accounts and send payouts in stablecoins.

Last month, Inyo Global went live with USDC prefunding in the U.S., becoming the first Visa Direct processor to offer the service commercially, with Visa now extending this capability into Asia-Pacific.

"Businesses operating across markets and time zones need more flexible ways to move money while keeping the experience simple for the people they serve," said Rhidoi Krishnakumar, Head of Visa Direct, Asia Pacific, Visa. "Stablecoin-enabled funding can help businesses move liquidity more efficiently across borders and optimize treasury and working capital management, while maintaining a familiar fiat payout experience for recipients."

Visa said it will continue working with clients and partners to expand its stablecoin-enabled capabilities.