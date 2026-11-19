Singapore-based fintech firm Ant International, which began operating independently following a 2024 reorganization of Ant Group, has launched the Whale Orchestration Protocol, an upgrade to its blockchain-based wholesale settlement platform.

In a Thursday press release, the company said the protocol was developed under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's BLOOM initiative to enable delivery-versus-payment transactions between tokenized deposits and tokenized money market funds.

Specifically, the protocol operates through WhaleRTP, Ant's blockchain-based wholesale settlement platform for real-time treasury and liquidity management. "This unlocks immediate liquidity for the company's real-time global treasury management, allowing idle capital to be deployed in real time," the company said.

Ant International also said it has completed pilot transactions with DBS and Franklin Templeton after the two integrated their respective Treasury Tokens and Tokenized Money Market Fund solutions into its WhaleRTP platform.

"As a full-stack financial solutions provider, 24/7 real-time liquidity management is essential for our business," said Kelvin Li, general manager of platform tech and SVP at Ant International.

Ant International is among the institutions participating in the BLOOM initiative, which the Singaporean central bank launched in October 2025 to develop approaches for settlement using tokenized bank deposits and stablecoins.

Tokenization drive

The launch comes as Singapore's central bank and major financial institutions step up efforts to develop tokenized financial infrastructure. The MAS announced Thursday that it issued S$100 million ($77.5 million) of four-week tokenized MAS Bills on Nov. 6. The bills were issued natively on its Singapore Dollar Test Network and settled in wholesale CBDC.

Also on Thursday, Standard Chartered announced an expansion of its tokenized deposits solution to enable near real-time transactions across Singapore and Hong Kong.

StraitsX, OCBC, and Standard Chartered also said on the same day that they have completed a trial examining interoperability between tokenized deposit networks issued by different banks.

Earlier this week, DBS Bank and Kinexys by JPMorgan also launched an interoperability solution designed to enable institutions to make instant transfers of USD tokenized deposits between the U.S. and Singapore.