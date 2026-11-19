The Homeland Security Task Force announced a new unit to disrupt criminal networks behind online scams, with losses tied to cryptocurrency fraud reported to the FBI exceeding $11 billion last year.

Dubbed the Threat Disruption Center, the unit comprises more than 30 federal agencies and over 440 state and local partners with shared intelligence and technology resources to thwart cybercrime.

The task force said investigators will share information with participating companies as they trace funds and identify the networks behind the scams. Exchanges and payment providers can stop transfers or freeze funds, while social media companies can take down accounts used to target victims.

Meanwhile, law enforcement will continue its investigations and pursue court-authorized seizures.

"These partnerships will allow us to identify and dismantle criminal networks faster, disrupt fraud at its source, protect victims, and prevent Americans from becoming the next target," said John A. Condon, acting executive associate director of Homeland Security Investigations.

In its 2025 Internet Crime Report, the FBI recorded 181,565 complaints involving cryptocurrency. Crypto investment fraud accounted for $7.2 billion of the more than $11 billion in reported losses.

The bureau said at the time that many of those schemes were operated by criminal networks in Southeast Asia, some of which use trafficked people to run scam operations.

TRM Labs to supply investigative technology

TRM Labs said its Ardence platform will serve as the center’s primary investigative tool, which investigators will use to process victim complaints, trace cryptocurrency transactions, and map criminal networks.

According to government procurement records, the company was awarded a $94.66 million contract in July to support the operation. The agreement runs through Aug. 29, 2027.

Meanwhile, the new center builds on Operation Level Up, the initiative the FBI launched in 2024 to identify victims of cryptocurrency investment fraud and warn them before they lose more money. The operation has notified more than 8,000 victims and helped prevent over $500 million in losses, according to the bureau.