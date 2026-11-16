Four Democratic senators are raising concerns about the Securities and Exchange Commission's newly unveiled innovation exemption to trade tokenized stocks, warning that it could open doors for illicit finance actors.

One of their main objections was that language in the exemption was too vague around illicit finance protections. The SEC debuted its long-awaited five-year exemption in September that exempts certain trading venues, called tokenized securities venues, from having to register as an exchange, opening the door for tokenized U.S. stocks.

However, the exemption has some gaps around illicit finance, Sens. Angela Alsobrooks, Ruben Gallego, Mark Warner and Catherine Cortez Masto said in their letter to SEC Chair Paul Atkins. For example, the exemption doesn't specify how know-your-customer and anti-money laundering apply to trading and also doesn't say if a platform needs to restrict who receives the tokens.

"As a result, a tokenized equity purchased by a verified individual could be transferred to an unverified wallet, including one held by a foreign person or illicit actor, beyond the reach of the U.S. regulatory perimeter," the lawmakers said in the letter.

The SEC declined to comment. Politico first reported on the letter.

All four Democrats had a significant role in negotiating broader legislation to regulate the digital asset industry called the Clarity Act. Following the midterm elections, Democrats will take the Senate and House, wielding control and oversight over key congressional committees that have jurisdiction over crypto. The SEC under the Trump administration, meanwhile, has moved forward with its regulatory agenda, which will likely draw oversight from Democrats in the coming year.

The four also had concerns about protections for retail investors around pricing and said issuers should be given the option to opt out of having their stocks tokenized.

In the letter to Atkins, the four senators asked Atkins to respond to questions about how the agency will enforce compliance with applicable AML standards and how it plans to verify disclosures and self-verification, among other things. The senators also asked that the SEC make its process more transparent by pursuing " any changes to the regulatory treatment of tokenized securities through a transparent rulemaking process."

"Though tokenization may well improve efficiencies in the market and broaden access, long-term success relies on investors and issuers trusting that this new regulatory regime upholds the safeguards that make the U.S.’s capital markets the envy of the world," they said.