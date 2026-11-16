Solflare CEO and co-founder Vidor Gencel said AI-powered security reviews are becoming essential to protecting crypto infrastructure, arguing that AI models can identify and chain together vulnerabilities in ways human reviewers often miss.

Gencel said the Solana-based wallet firm is incorporating AI-enabled security throughout its development pipeline, from product specifications and code reviews to production monitoring, rather than relying on one-time audits.

"We've defined a really good threat model and what are the things that could get hacked and all of the prevention," Gencel told The Block's Gareth Jenkinson at Solana Breakpoint. "It's a tough problem, but I think we're holding strong."

He added that Solflare has adopted a "bunker mode" deployment process requiring extensive approvals across multiple teams before new code can be deployed, amid heightened security concerns following major industry hacks.

"Because what these AI models are really good at, that humans were not good at, is that chaining different attacks to get a bigger attack," Gencel said. "So this is how AI models should be at the end of the day, leverage, and we are doing that every day."

Gencel also said the company is focused on bringing more real-world assets and financial services onto its Solana-based wallet, including trading, earning, and spending features.

Solflare recently launched a compliant privacy mode in partnership with Helios, allowing users to deposit, withdraw, send, and receive assets without exposing their balances publicly, with plans to extend the functionality to card payments.

Gencel also said Solflare is integrating directly with MoneyGram, enabling users in more than 170 countries to convert USDC into cash at MoneyGram locations.