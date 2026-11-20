Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest bought 934,968 Anthropic shares, worth $90.9 million at Thursday's closing price, across six of its exchange-traded funds on its Nasdaq debut while offloading some of its Ethereum and Solana staking ETF holdings.

Some 60% of Ark's Anthropic buys were for its ARKK Innovation ETF, though they only represent around 0.4% of that fund's total holdings, according to the firm's latest disclosures, which are topped by $2.3 billion worth of Tesla shares.

More specifically, it sold $2.9 million worth of its 3iQ Ethereum staking ETF holdings from its ARKW Next Generation Technology fund and ARKF Blockchain & Fintech Innovation. It also offloaded $1.2 million in 3iQ Solana ETF shares from the same funds.

Ark's investment strategy aims to let no individual holding take up more than 10% of a fund's portfolio to maintain diversification. Ark is likely to continue rebalancing its fund weightings if the value of certain shares rise or fall significantly compared to other holdings.

Anthropic's record debut

Anthropic's (ANT) shares opened at $111.50 in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, 34% above the $83 initial public offering price, pushing its market value as high as $2.1 trillion to top SpaceX's June listing. ANT slipped back later in the trading day, but closed Thursday up 17.1% from the IPO price at $97.17, per TradingView.

Anthropic had priced 980 million shares at $83 each, above its original $70 to $78 range and more than the 825 million shares it had planned to sell, for a total offering value of about $81.3 billion. That could rise to about $93.5 billion if underwriters fully exercise their option to buy another 147 million shares. A planned $26 billion private placement with AMD, Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia, and TSMC would bring the combined total to about $107.3 billion before any exercise of the underwriters' option.

Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, told The Block the IPO was "historic," citing its record raise and Anthropic's first-day gain. However, he also said the stock's retreat from its intraday high "could be considered slightly bearish" as the broader market sold off.

Anthropic is the first frontier AI company to go public, with OpenAI also eyeing a listing in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Stock Exchange-listed 3iQ Ethereum staking ETF closed up 0.4% on Thursday at $6.85, with its 3iQ Solana ETF counterpart trading down 0.3% for the day, per TradingView. The underlying cryptocurrencies, ETH Ethereum (ETH) and SOL Solana (SOL), fell 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively, on Thursday, according to The Block's prices page.