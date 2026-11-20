U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw a third straight day of net outflows on Thursday, with $582.2 million in redemptions as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell to its lowest level in nearly three months.

BlackRock's IBIT led the day's outflows with $541.1 million, followed by Fidelity's FBTC with $45.9 million, Ark 21Shares' ARKB with $31.3 million, and Grayscale's GBTC with $13.9 million, according to SoSoValue data.

Morgan Stanley's MSBT attracted $49.6 million, while minor inflows were also observed on WisdomTree's BTCW.

The funds have logged only two positive sessions this month, totaling $82.5 million on Nov. 4 and Nov. 16. Combined net outflows for the month so far stand at approximately $3.47 billion.

Since launching in January 2024, the funds have attracted approximately $53.5 billion in net inflows. They held $76.6 billion in assets as of Thursday, equal to 6.1% of bitcoin's market capitalization, SoSoValue data shows.

In contrast, Hong Kong spot bitcoin ETFs saw modest inflows resume this month. The funds have added around $5.9 million in net inflows since the start of November after recording zero flows for the prior two weeks, according to CoinGlass data.

Ether, Solana, XRP also retreat

Other U.S. crypto ETFs posted mixed results on Nov. 19, per SoSoValue. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw $131.2 million in net outflows, marking their fourth straight negative day this week, while Solana funds shed $1.4 million and XRP ETFs recorded zero net flows.

The development comes as retail crypto activity is also dwindling. According to The Block's data, monthly centralized exchange spot volume fell roughly 40% from $1.69 trillion in September to $1.02 trillion in October. Volume through Nov. 18 stands at $450.9 billion, trailing the $1.59 trillion recorded last November.

In a Nov. 19 post on X, StarkWare co-founder and CEO Eli Ben-Sasson wrote that decentralized finance trading volumes are "very low" because market participants are "scared" following major exchange hacks and smart contract risks.

Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $61,702 on Friday, down 3.1% over 24 hours, 13.5% over the past week, and around 25.6% over the past month, according to The Block's BTC price page.