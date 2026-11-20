Launderers allegedly linked to North Korea are now mixing tens of millions of dollars in bitcoin a day in a bid to make tracing the funds harder.

At least 2,310 BTC, worth around $149 million at the time, has been mixed through coinjoin transactions, with roughly 90% of that occurring since Tuesday, Elliptic said in a Friday update.

Coinjoins are a method of obfuscating the source of a bitcoin transaction by combining different users' transactions. This makes it harder to match senders' and recipients' coins.

This follows transfers of around 488,000 ETH, valued at $860 million, from five wallets. Most of this ether is now parked in new addresses, minus around $70 million that was swapped to bitcoin through THORChain. That BTC was subsequently mixed within hours.

The report's author, Tom Robinson, noted the coinjoins were organized by Kruw, a Wasabi Wallet coordinator. Coordinators arrange the transactions to be mixed but don't take custody of users' funds.

The 18,720 BTC stolen directly from Binance are still untouched. The bitcoins being mixed stem from swaps of other stolen assets like ETH, XRP and SOL.

Difficult to cash out

Despite this, Elliptic said very little has likely been cashed out. The firm's latest tally puts about $2.35 billion in wallets linked to the theft, while $2.85 billion is frozen.

Separately, Binance said Wednesday that it obtained a $6.5 billion worldwide freeze order from the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts against the attackers. Additional court orders give issuers and exchanges the green light to return stolen assets that they've already frozen.

Binance previously described the October breach as a monthslong campaign involving malicious software, a fake job interview and compromised internal AI tooling that gave attackers access to the exchange's wallet-signing systems.