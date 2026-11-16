Trezor customer names, addresses, and other personal information were leaked in a breach at shipping partner Skladon, affecting roughly 27,000 orders. It's the second such incident for the crypto wallet manufacturer since August.

In a Sunday announcement, Trezor said Skaldon notified the company that its systems holding customer shipping data had been accessed by unauthorized parties. The breach reportedly occurred on Nov. 7, with the attacker believed to have exported information on orders placed between Aug. 9 and Nov. 7.

The stolen information included "full names, phone numbers, delivery addresses, email addresses and order details." Trezor reassured users that its own systems were unaffected and that no wallet backups, PINs, or passphrases were leaked.

The report said that some customers were already reporting that they received scam calls from bad actors using that data to impersonate support staff.

"Please be alert to potential risks to your physical security," Trezor warned.

A troubling trend

The incident follows an August breach at ShipMonk, another of Trezor's shipping partners, which exposed personal information on approximately 13,700 customers across seven countries. Most had their phone numbers and shipping addresses exposed.

"We know this is not the first time customer contact details and addresses have been exposed in an incident involving one of our partners," Trezor said.

The company said it is reviewing its third-party partners and working to cut the time it holds order data from 90 days to 45 days.

It also introduced anonymous pickup in 18 European countries, letting customers pick up their orders without giving their names or home addresses. Trezor said it is working on rolling out the feature to U.S. customers "as soon as possible."