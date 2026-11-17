Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought additional shares in Block Inc., Circle, and Coinbase as the stocks traded lower on Monday, while offloading a significant amount of Nvidia shares.

The firm's latest trading disclosure shows that it purchased 277,523 shares of Jack Dorsey-led Block Block, Inc. (XYZ), worth $23 million, through its exchange-traded funds. Ark also bought 180,534 shares of USDC issuer Circle, worth $10.4 million, and 53,760 shares of Coinbase, worth $6.4 million.

These purchases coincided with price declines across all three, set against a broader stock market downturn on the day. Block dropped 1.92% to close the day at $82.96, Circle fell 7.29% to $57.65, and Coinbase dipped 6.11% to $119.84. The Nasdaq composite dropped 2.49% on Monday.

On the same day, Ark added 378,515 shares of SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company that recently demonstrated mid-air booster capture for its Starship rocket. The purchase was worth about $52 million.

Selling Nvidia

Meanwhile, the investment firm sold 30,659 shares of crypto exchange Bullish Bullish (BLSH), worth $605,515. BLSH fell 12.2% on Monday to close at $19.75. Ark Invest also offloaded shares of 3IQ's Solana Staking ETF and Ether Staking ETF.

Alongside Block, Circle, and Coinbase, Bullish is one of Ark Invest's main crypto stock holdings. Circle holds the fourth largest weight in the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), while Coinbase and Block are positioned at sixth and eleventh, respectively. Bullish is positioned at 23rd.

Ark's largest sale of the day was Nvidia, offloading 543,092 shares worth $84.8 million. The chipmaker has faced turmoil this month following the departure of CEO Jensen Huang amid reports of multiple affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Despite reports of Silicon Valley lobbying for Huang's return, Nvidia's stock has yet to recover, falling 4.12% on Monday to $156.14 and bringing its monthly decline to 28%. The ARKK ETF, through which the company offloaded 501,733 Nvidia shares, still holds $367.3 million worth of its stock.

Ark regularly rebalances its ETF weightings to keep individual stock holdings below 10% of a fund's portfolio, adjusting positions as asset prices fluctuate.