Grayscale Head of Research Zach Pandl said current crypto prices represent “compelling entry points” for medium- and longer-term investors after a sharp decline in early November.

The Block's price data show that bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) fell about 13% over the past week and 20.8% over the past 30 days. The GMCI Index, which measures the performance of the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, is down 13.8% in the past seven days. This aligns with Pandl's report that the decline in large-cap assets led to the current weakness.

Pandl attributed the drop to two primary factors rather than a single catalyst. The first was stablecoin outflows into fiat currencies, which accelerated after a major security incident at Binance at the end of last month.

"Some investors may be temporarily exiting digital assets for traditional bank-based systems due to high-profile security incidents," wrote Pandl, who added that he views GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoins such as USDC as low-risk.

The second driver was spillover from AI-related equities, including Nvidia. The report said growth portfolios that hold both crypto and tech stocks cut back on risk. It also noted that the two sectors share similar infrastructure needs, such as bitcoin miners providing computing power for AI firms.

"Therefore, a deterioration in the outlook for AI investment could have implications for Bitcoin infrastructure providers and Bitcoin itself," the report said.

Fundamentals still strong

Technical factors amplified the move, Pandl said. Bitcoin fell below its 200-day moving average on Nov. 12, a level that was used as a "sell signal" by trend-following funds. The decline also prompted liquidations of leveraged positions in perpetual futures. Outflows from crypto exchange-traded products did not appear extreme, according to the note.

Meanwhile, Grayscale said the pullback did not appear closely tied to the planned Anthropic initial public offering or to pressures on Strategy (MSTR). Its proprietary indicators showed valuations swinging rapidly from overbought to oversold, the report added.

"Admittedly, the macro market backdrop still looks challenging, due to uncertainty around AI investment after the midterms, high inflation and the prospect of more Fed rate hikes, and geopolitical conflict," Pandl said.

However, the researcher said fundamental trends for crypto — such as institutional adoption of stablecoins and tokenized assets — remain strong. Another positive signal in the report was the ongoing deficit spending, which creates continuous demand for alternative stores of value.

"We think digital asset fundamentals look solid, and current prices represent compelling entry points," Pandl wrote.