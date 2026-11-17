Lighter's Security Council has returned about $5 million in USDC to a trader whose API keys were compromised on Monday, the exchange said in a postmortem.

The Ethereum-based perpetual futures exchange initially reported a suspected compromise involving one external party and suspended withdrawals and pool creation as a precaution. It later identified a leaked API key for a specific trader's account and said recovering funds from an additional withdrawal attempt was its priority. The team expected to complete contract upgrades and reopen withdrawals by the end of Monday. In its postmortem, Lighter said the anomaly had triggered its smart contract Guardian, whose temporary pause on withdrawals allowed the Security Council to return the funds.

"Deposits and withdrawals are back to normal following the deactivation of Guardian Mode by the Lighter Security Council," Lighter announced later that day.

Lighter Lighter (LIT) did not disclose the total size of the theft or the name of the affected trader, though onchain analysts Lookonchain and Onchain Lens estimated losses at $15.5 million and suggested that the affected account belonged to Abraxas Capital.

Public pool used to withdraw funds

According to Lighter's post-mortem report, the attacker opened a public pool from the compromised account, then minted shares in a separate account they controlled. They then transferred the trader's money into the pool without minting more shares, increasing the value of the shares the attacker held, which they redeemed before withdrawing, Lighter said.

Lighter said the API keys were leaked through the account's own signatures, using signing software that came from outside its official software development kits, and reused nonces, the one-time values required for signatures. This meant that anyone could calculate the private key from two public signatures if both used the same nonce and key, per the report. Lighter said its official SDKs, protocol, smart contracts, and infrastructure were not affected.

Following the incident, Lighter said an API key alone can no longer authorize a transfer to a public pool. Lighter now requires a wallet signature and has made API key signatures non-public. The team said it was also adding IP allowlists and permissions for individual keys, including restrictions on which markets a key can trade.