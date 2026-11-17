Huaisong Xiang, a former Robinhood Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) software engineer, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after using confidential information about planned cryptocurrency listings to trade perpetual futures on Hyperliquid.

Xiang agreed to forfeit $125,523 in proceeds from the scheme as part of his plea, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Xiang made the trades between 2025 and 2026, ahead of Robinhood's public announcements that those tokens would be listed on Robinhood Crypto.

Prosecutors said Xiang knew about the planned listings before each trade but used that information for his own benefit, making $125,523 in the process.

The charges

Xiang was charged in September alongside former Robinhood engineer Hefu Chai. Prosecutors alleged the two separately used confidential information about planned listings to trade token perpetuals on Hyperliquid, with each making more than $50,000.

According to the criminal complaints, Robinhood’s policy barred designated employees from trading on any platform before and for 24 hours after the company publicly announced a new crypto listing or delisting.

Xiang initially denied the charges. His attorney told Forbes in September that his client disputed the allegations. Robinhood told Bloomberg it had investigated the matter and reported it to law enforcement and regulators.

“Robinhood takes market integrity seriously and has zero tolerance for insider trading,” the company said at the time, adding that it had policies covering new crypto listings and would continue cooperating with investigators.

Xiang is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25, 2027. The wire fraud count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.