Bitwise Asset Management launched the actively managed Bitwise AI Cyber Defense ETF, which invests in companies developing defenses against AI-enabled cyberattacks and tools to secure AI systems. The fund marks the crypto asset manager's first exchange-traded product outside of digital assets.

The fund began trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZDAY. It carries a 0.75% management fee and targets 10 to 30 holdings, including Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, and Zscaler.

"Crypto has lived at the leading edge of cybersecurity since its inception," Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said in a release. "We've watched a multibillion-dollar security industry assemble around it in five years. The same thing is now happening to AI, on a much larger scale."

The growing security risks associated with AI also helped shape Bitwise's decision to launch the fund, with the company pointing to a July incident involving Hugging Face as an example.

Hugging Face

"We realized the playing field was going to change dramatically," CEO Hunter Horsley told The Block. "Not just for crypto, but for the entirety of the internet."

In July, Hugging Face, a platform for building, sharing, and deploying AI models and applications, disclosed that an autonomous AI agent had intruded into its systems. Five days later, OpenAI said its own models were responsible: they had broken in while being tested internally for cybersecurity capabilities, with some safeguards loosened for the test.

"ZDAY is simply a product we wanted ourselves and thought should exist," Horsley said. "We couldn't think of a good reason we shouldn't do it. Or that a legacy asset manager would create something better."

Bitwise manages more than $14 billion in client assets, with a suite of cryptocurrency ETFs covering bitcoin, ether, XRP, Hyperliquid, and other digital assets.