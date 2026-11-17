Analysts at Bernstein estimate that bitcoin miners Riot Platforms and TeraWulf are trading about 50% and 22% below the implied value of their AI data center leases, respectively, following a selloff that left stocks in the research and brokerage firm's AI infrastructure coverage down a median of about 35% over two months.

Riot has about $38 billion in contracted data center revenue and TeraWulf about $27 billion, the analysts led by Gautam Chhugani said in a note to clients. They rate both firms as "Outperform," with a price target of $30 for Riot and $20 for TeraWulf, implying around 76% and 68% potential upside, respectively.

Riot and TeraWulf are among several bitcoin miners developing AI data centers. Bernstein also rates Cipher, CleanSpark, Core Scientific, and IREN "Outperform."

Riot has sold 20,264 bitcoin for about $1.5 billion in 2026 as of Sept. 30, primarily to fund data center development. Its third-quarter bitcoin mining revenue fell 28% to $116 million from $160.8 million a year earlier, while its data center revenue reached $18.4 million.

TeraWulf reported about $37 million in proceeds from digital asset sales during the first nine months of 2026. Its bitcoin mining revenue fell 69% to $13.2 million in the third quarter from $43.4 million a year earlier, while its high-performance computing lease revenue climbed 774% to $63 million from $7.2 million in the same period last year.

Financing the buildout

In August, Riot signed a $9.1 billion lease at Rockdale, Texas, with a "leading frontier AI lab" reported to be Anthropic. Riot then leased its Corsicana campus to an unnamed AI lab for 15 years, with about $28 billion in contracted revenue. Bernstein puts Riot's separate Rockdale lease with AMD at about $600 million.

In Kentucky, TeraWulf signed Anthropic up for a $19 billion, 20-year lease at its Hawesville site, covering about 401 megawatts of IT load. Google signed three agreements on Nov. 4 to back certain lease obligations at the site, one for each of the first three buildings. Bernstein's estimate of about $27 billion in total contracted data center revenue also includes $7.2 billion from Fluidstack and $1 billion from Core42, both at TeraWulf's Lake Mariner campus in New York.

Bernstein valued contracted net operating income at an 8.5% capitalization rate. Applying that rate to its annual earnings estimates implies values of about $25.9 billion for Riot and $17.7 billion for TeraWulf, while their enterprise values, including expected additional borrowing, totaled $13.1 billion and $13.8 billion, respectively.