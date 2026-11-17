Alpaca's Instant Tokenization Network has processed more than $10 billion in cumulative minting and redemption volume, co-founder Hitoshi Harada told The Block's Gareth Jenkinson on The Starting Block at Solana Breakpoint in London.

Alpaca is a U.S. broker-dealer that provides trading and custody infrastructure for fintech and crypto platforms, including services for tokenized stocks. Harada said market makers are increasingly using the network to mint and redeem tokenized shares in kind, but that the $10 billion figure excludes secondary-market trades, which accounted for much higher volume.

xStocks was one of the partners Alpaca launched the network with in 2025. In December, Kraken said Alpaca would be its preferred provider for sourcing and custodying the U.S. shares that back xStocks. Harada said Alpaca has more than 90% of the market for custody of the shares backing tokenized stocks offered outside the U.S.

In January, Alpaca announced it had raised $150 million in a Series D funding round at a $1.15 billion valuation. Drive Capital led the round with participation from Citadel Securities, BNP Paribas's VC wing Opera Tech Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, Bank Muscat, and Kraken, among others.

Tokenizing shares through DTCC

Alpaca was among the first brokers to join DTCC's tokenization service, with Circle shares and holdings in the SPDR S&P 500 exchange-traded fund among the assets Alpaca's partners converted into tokens and back during test trades. DTCC's service went live on Oct. 28, and Alpaca clients can now use the broker's API to mint DTCC tokens from eligible securities they already hold, Harada said.

DTCC plans to offer tokenized securities on Solana Solana (SOL) in the second half of 2027, connecting its DTCC Tokenization Service to the Layer 1 blockchain. Alpaca is also one of the distributors Formation Securities has lined up for its Solana venue. Formation expects trading to start in early 2027 with tokenized shares of Exodus Movement, Forward Industries, and Galaxy Digital.