Anchorage Digital has partnered with Kalshi Prime to let institutional clients use bitcoin and stablecoins held in custody at Anchorage Digital Bank as margin for trading on Kalshi Prime's HODL Margining network.

The arrangement uses a tri-party collateral model in which Anchorage retains custody of pledged assets while Kalshi Prime recognizes them as margin, allowing clients to trade without transferring or selling their holdings.

The partnership extends Kalshi Prime's perpetual futures and prediction market offerings to institutions seeking to use bank-custodied digital assets as collateral.

"Institutions should not have to choose between holding Bitcoin and trading with it," Anchorage Digital CEO Nathan McCauley said in a release. "With HODL Margining, a client keeps its digital assets in custody at a federally chartered bank and uses them as margin on a CFTC-regulated venue, with no wire, no sale, and no change of custodian."

The partnership builds on Anchorage's expansion into institutional collateral management. In March, the company expanded its Atlas platform to offer collateral management and oversight services for institutional lenders and credit providers.

The development also follows guidance from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission earlier this year, allowing bitcoin, ether and USDC to be used as collateral in derivatives markets.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Kalshi acquired New York-based broker FB Securities and plans to launch stock trading. The company plans to offer stocks, ETFs and similar products as it expands toward becoming a multi-asset exchange, sources told the publication.