Crypto exchange operator Coinbase has expanded its onchain crypto loan product to New York residents, completing its rollout across all 50 U.S. states.

The launch follows approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services, a Coinbase spokesperson told The Block.

Asked when Coinbase applied and received approval, Jacob Frantz, head of Coinbase's revenue and investment products, said the company had been working with New York regulators since the product launched last year.

"We have been working closely with regulators in New York since launching Coinbase Borrow last year, so that New Yorkers can also access cash without having to sell the crypto assets they believe in," Frantz told The Block. He did not provide application or approval dates or details on the scope of the approval.

With Coinbase Borrow, eligible New York residents can borrow USDC against supported crypto held on Coinbase. The borrowing limits are up to $5 million against bitcoin, $1 million against ether and $100,000 against Solana, subject to eligibility and other applicable limits, the Coinbase spokesperson said.

Customers access Coinbase Borrow through Coinbase, with Morpho providing the onchain lending infrastructure on Base.

The product launched in January 2025 and has since originated more than $3.4 billion in loans. More than $1.7 billion remains outstanding, backed by over $3.2 billion in collateral, Morpho said.

Coinbase has added more collateral options since the launch, most recently tokenized gold via Paxos' Pax Gold (PAXG). It has also introduced fixed-rate loans through Morpho Midnight, allowing borrowers to agree on a rate and maturity before taking out a loan.

Those features are not all available in New York. At launch, customers in the state can borrow against BTC, ETH and SOL, the Coinbase spokesperson said.

Fixed-rate loans and other collateral options, including tokenized gold PAXG, Zcash's ZEC, Hyperliquid's HYPE, XRP and staked assets, are not yet available there, the spokesperson added.

Coinbase also offers a separate USDC lending product through Morpho, where users can earn returns by allocating their USDC across onchain lending markets. That product holds more than $500 million in deposits, according to Morpho, but is also unavailable in New York.

Asked about plans to bring those products to the state, the spokesperson said: "We're excited to continue partnering with regulators to bring better financial services to New Yorkers."