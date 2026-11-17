Robinhood's leadership does not see Kalshi's potential expansion into stock trading as a strategic threat, according to Mizuho.

In a Tuesday note following a meeting with CEO Vlad Tenev and CFO Shiv Verma, analysts led by Dan Dolev said management emphasized "product depth over breadth," citing Robinhood's more than a decade of product improvements and customer retention.

Mizuho reiterated its Outperform rating and $130 price target. Robinhood Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) shares closed at $69.19, down roughly 40% year to date, implying about 86% upside to the analysts' target.

The competition with Kalshi also includes prediction markets, where Robinhood says it is looking to improve pricing and expand trading beyond the most popular category: sports. Moving away from routing through Kalshi should help pricing for Robinhood Gold customers and make the broker more competitive in complex contracts, according to the note.

Non-sports contracts accounted for 30% of Robinhood's third-quarter prediction market volume, doubling from 15% in the previous quarter, according to its earnings call. Institutional interest is growing, Mizuho wrote, but "liquidity must come first."

Robinhood's event contracts traded rose to 5.9 billion contracts in October, up 5% from September and 136% from a year earlier.

Aside from trading, management sees banking, cards and retirement accounts as ways to bring more of its customers' money onto the platform and earn interest on the balances. The broker already has more than $35 billion in retirement assets and over 1.3 million Gold Card holders, according to the note.