Robinhood Chain brings in $26 million as crypto revenue rises 20% in Q3

Crypto trading revenue excluding Robinhood Chain fell 6% from Q2, while prediction markets revenue climbed to $173 million.

By Kyle BairdEdited by Jason Shubnell
BusinessOctober 27, 2026, 4:55PM EDT
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Robinhood Chain brings in $26 million as crypto revenue rises 20% in Q3

Quick Take

  • Robinhood’s prediction markets revenue rose 11% from Q2 to $173 million, remaining ahead of crypto.
  • Crypto trading volumes climbed 23% from Q2 to $49.8 billion, including $29.2 billion at Bitstamp.

Robinhood's crypto revenue jumped 20% from the previous quarter to $120 million, offsetting a decline in crypto trading revenue, the company reported Tuesday.

In its third-quarter earnings, Robinhood Chain brought in $26 million in its first quarter on mainnet after launching on July 1.

Excluding this, crypto transaction revenue fell 6% from the second quarter to $94 million, while total crypto revenue remained down 55% from a year earlier when crypto markets were nearing bull market highs.

Crypto trading volumes also ramped up from last quarter, rising 23% to $49.8 billion — $20.6 billion coming from the Robinhood app itself and $29.2 billion on Bitstamp, the exchange it acquired last year.

Robinhood Quarterly Crypto Volume. Source: The Block/Company Filings.

The company said Robinhood Chain, its layer 2 blockchain built on Arbitrum, processed more than $80 billion in DEX volume and made over $50 million in fees during the quarter.

Robinhood Chain Cumulative DEX Volume. Source: The Block/DefiLlama.

Prediction markets also continued to add more revenue than crypto. Event contracts generated $173 million, up 11% from the previous quarter and more than 6x from a year earlier. That includes $28 million from Rothera, its joint exchange with Susquehanna.

Robinhood Monthly Event Contracts Traded. Source: The Block.

Robinhood's total net revenue rose 12% year over year to a record $1.42 billion while net income fell 14% to $476 million.

Robinhood shares Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) fell 5.5% in after-hours trading to $89.22, leaving the stock down roughly 22% year-to-date.

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