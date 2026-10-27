Robinhood Chain brings in $26 million as crypto revenue rises 20% in Q3

Robinhood's crypto revenue jumped 20% from the previous quarter to $120 million, offsetting a decline in crypto trading revenue, the company reported Tuesday.

In its third-quarter earnings, Robinhood Chain brought in $26 million in its first quarter on mainnet after launching on July 1.

Excluding this, crypto transaction revenue fell 6% from the second quarter to $94 million, while total crypto revenue remained down 55% from a year earlier when crypto markets were nearing bull market highs.

Crypto trading volumes also ramped up from last quarter, rising 23% to $49.8 billion — $20.6 billion coming from the Robinhood app itself and $29.2 billion on Bitstamp, the exchange it acquired last year.

The company said Robinhood Chain, its layer 2 blockchain built on Arbitrum, processed more than $80 billion in DEX volume and made over $50 million in fees during the quarter.

Prediction markets also continued to add more revenue than crypto. Event contracts generated $173 million, up 11% from the previous quarter and more than 6x from a year earlier. That includes $28 million from Rothera, its joint exchange with Susquehanna.

Robinhood's total net revenue rose 12% year over year to a record $1.42 billion while net income fell 14% to $476 million.

Robinhood shares Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) fell 5.5% in after-hours trading to $89.22, leaving the stock down roughly 22% year-to-date.