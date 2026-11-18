The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is exploring the use of agentic AI to monitor crypto asset transactions and detect money-laundering risks, Executive Director Raymond Chan said.

During a Tuesday speech at a workshop hosted by the HKMA, Chan said that AI could help analyze both onchain transfers and offchain customer transactions to flag anomalies like rapid fund layering through switches between crypto and fiat.

The HKMA, Hong Kong's de facto central bank, aims to accelerate the adoption of AI tools to make financial crime monitoring more effective and efficient, Chan said.

"Imagine how effective AML controls would become if we could integrate blockchain analytics, customer due diligence information, scam intelligence, monitoring of suspicious wallets and rapid freezing into an on-chain AI agent," he said.

Key challenge

Chan noted that a key challenge lies in quickly linking wallet activities to real-world identities to prevent illicit fund dissipation.

"We are acutely aware that no single tool offers complete protection," said Chan. "Our defenses must rely on multi-layered safeguards that integrate advanced technologies."

The HKMA official warned that criminal networks are increasingly exploiting digital assets for illicit activities, including fraud and human trafficking. "This occurs because digital assets present unique risks by combining speed, global reach, pseudonymity and limited reversibility," he added.

Notably, illicit addresses received more than $150 billion in 2025, with stablecoins accounting for 84% of those transactions, according to Chan, citing data from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis.

Crypto crime taskforce

Chan also highlighted the Virtual Asset Intelligence Taskforce (VAIT), which was established in November 2025 to strengthen Hong Kong's efforts to combat crypto-related crime.

The public-private task force brings together the Hong Kong police, the HKMA, the Customs and Excise Department, the Securities and Futures Commission, and licensed crypto trading platforms. The initiative has improved intelligence quality and strengthened both prevention and detection, according to Chan.

"Crucially, VAIT treats crypto crime as an ecosystem issue – spanning platforms, regulators, and law enforcement – rather than addressing it as a series of isolated incidents," he said.