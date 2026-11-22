An attacker made off with about $2 million on Sunday by minting a massive quantity of unbacked ACE Fusionist (ACE) tokens, a creation of blockchain game project Fusionist, on BNB Chain and selling them for USDT while crashing ACE's price on the network, according to The Block's analysis of onchain data.

Traders then took the same cheap tokens, which by then numbered in the billions, and sent them through Fusionist's bridge, emptying it of its 53.7 million real ACE, worth about $3.7 million at current prices, onchain data shows. ACE's circulating supply before the exploit was only around 116 million tokens.

Fusionist is a blockchain gaming studio backed by Binance Labs (now YZi Labs) that makes sci-fi strategy games and runs its own blockchain, Endurance. ACE is the project's native token, which is used to pay transaction fees on Endurance. It trades on exchanges including Binance and OKX. A copy of the ACE token also exists as a separate token on BNB Chain. Fusionist runs a bridge that converts ACE between the two blockchains.

The exploit

Onchain analytics account Onchain Lens said on X that the attacker "exploited Fusionist's privileged bridge-minter access" to mint unbacked ACE and swap it for USDT, then routed $1.87 million through crypto mixer Tornado Cash. The Block traced about 1,150 ETH, worth roughly $2 million, into Tornado Cash from wallets that either received the minted ACE directly from the bridge or collected proceeds from its sale. The attacker moved the funds from BNB Chain to Ethereum through cross-chain swap services including SwftSwap and Relay.

The first mint, of 3.5 million ACE, came at 12:55 p.m. ET, according to BscScan data. ACE has a maximum supply of 147 million tokens. The mints grew to billions, then trillions, then quadrillions of ACE over the next two and a half hours, ending with a 10 quintillion ACE mint at 3:28 p.m.

The mints were sent from a wallet that Fusionist's deployer funded nearly three years ago, BscScan data shows. Blockchain security firm Blockaid, which first flagged the exploit, listed that wallet among the exploiter addresses.

The attacker sold each batch into decentralized exchange pools on BNB Chain as soon as it was minted. By 1:41 p.m. ET, one trader was able to buy ACE there for about $0.0001, compared with the roughly $0.04 price of ACE on exchanges at the time.

The free-for-all

Fusionist's bridge holds ACE tokens on its Endurance network to back the tokens on BNB Chain. When a user sends BNB Chain ACE back to the bridge, it burns those tokens and releases the same amount of ACE on Endurance. The bridge kept working after the attack, so any trader could buy the crashed tokens on BNB Chain and swap them for real ACE tokens, then sell them on exchanges.

From 1:13 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. ET, the Endurance contract paid out about 53.7 million ACE to 24 addresses, according to Endurance block explorer data. One address alone received 26.1 million, nearly a quarter of ACE's former circulating supply.

The bridge held about 53.7 million ACE before the hack; by Sunday afternoon it held only 0.08 ACE. Another 27 attempted transfers, totaling roughly 1.36 billion ACE, failed because the bridge was already nearly empty by that point.

Pseudonymous X user ZAMA_APPLE was the first to post about a user exploiting the arbitrage, sharing a screenshot that showed a trader turning $60 into $17,000 by buying ACE on BNB Chain and selling it on OKX. The Block traced the trade to a single wallet.

The wallet started with about $50 in USDT, withdrawn from Binance around 1:34 p.m. ET. It spent $10 testing the bridge, then used its remaining $40 to buy about 404,000 ACE at 1:41 p.m. Four minutes later, the bridge paid out the same amount of real ACE on Endurance, and the trader sent it straight to the exchange. By 1:53 p.m., it had sold the tokens for about $17,670, a 350x return.

Fusionist told its followers at 2:30 p.m. ET to pause ACE transfers, trades and bridging on BSC while it investigates "an apparent ongoing exploit." Fusionist has not posted an update since, as of publication time.

Crypto exchange Gate said its security team confirmed the bridge was exploited and that it would roll back all ACE/USDT trades executed between 12:55 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. ET. Gate also switched its ACE perpetual futures market to reduce-only and said it would settle and delist the market late Monday.

Some Gate users who sold ACE during that window were left with negative balances after Gate rolled back their trades, returning their ACE and reclaiming the USDT from the sales, Gate's support account said on X.

ACE is down about 20% over the past 24 hours, trading at roughly $0.069, according to The Block's price page. The Block has reached out to Fusionist and OKX for comment.