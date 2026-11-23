Cathie Wood-led investment firm Ark has continued buying Anthropic shares since the AI lab's Thursday debut, while trimming its holdings in Ethereum and Solana staking ETFs.

Ark purchased a combined 1.64 million Anthropic shares, worth $145.9 million, on Thursday and Friday across its exchange-traded funds, according to The Block's calculations based on the firm's trading disclosures.

Anthropic debuted on the Nasdaq on Thursday, opening at $111.50, well above its $83 initial public offering price. The stock's early gains pushed its market value as high as $2.1 trillion, topping SpaceX's June listing. The shares closed up 17.1% on Thursday before falling 8.5% on Friday to $88.91.

Ark also reduced its exposure to crypto staking ETFs last week. It sold 1.05 million shares of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ.U) worth $5.8 million and 1.45 million shares of the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (ETHQ.U) worth nearly $9 million. The Toronto Stock Exchange-listed SOLQ.U closed down 7.86% on Friday at $5.51 and remained down roughly 35% over the past month. The ETHQ.U fell 9.64% on Friday to close at $6.19, down 33% from a month ago.

The underlying cryptocurrencies rebounded early Monday after a weekend sell-off. Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) rose 4.2% over the past 24 hours to $1.728 as of 2:00 a.m. ET Monday, recovering from a local low of around $1,558 over the weekend, according to The Block's price page. Solana Solana (SOL) climbed 4.1% to $71.93, up from $65.35 early Saturday.

Also last week, Ark offloaded $1.84 million worth of Bullish and $1.48 million worth of Robinhood. Bullish shares closed down 4.46% at $19.07 on Friday, and Robinhood dropped 9.44%. Notably, it sold $89.4 million worth of Nvidia amid the controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Nvidia shares plunged 14% on Friday to close at $125.53, bringing their losses over the past week to 22%.

Meanwhile, Ark added $24.7 million worth of Block Inc. shares last week. It also purchased $10.4 million worth of Circle shares and $6.4 million worth of Coinbase on Monday, but did not make further purchases of either stock for the rest of the week. Ark regularly rebalances its ETF weightings to keep individual stock holdings below 10% of a fund's portfolio, adjusting positions as asset prices fluctuate.