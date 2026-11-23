South Korea's Financial Services Commission is preparing to release the government's draft for the Digital Asset Basic Act later this week, according to multiple local news reports.

The act is expected to become the country's second major piece of crypto legislation following the Virtual Asset User Protection Act, which took effect in 2024. While that earlier legislation focused primarily on protecting user assets and preventing unfair market activities, the upcoming bill aims to provide clearer rules for the industry.

Authorities have previously indicated that the Digital Asset Basic Act would cover the legal definition of digital assets and comprehensive rules governing issuance and distribution. The draft is also expected to introduce a licensing regime for crypto businesses, shifting from the current notification system.

A more contested element of the bill is a proposed cap on ownership stakes held by major shareholders of crypto exchanges, widely reported to be in the range of 15% to 20%, to curb concentration risk. The measure has drawn strong opposition from the industry, with critics arguing that it would undermine free-market principles and property rights.

After the FSC releases the draft, it is expected to be merged with proposals from lawmakers and proceed to the National Assembly for further review and discussion.

Banks lead stablecoins

​​Meanwhile, stablecoins are another major focus of the legislation. This follows South Korean President Lee Jae-myung calling for a local currency-based stablecoin market to protect the nation's monetary sovereignty in the digital age.

The government draft is expected to stipulate a bank-centered consortium model for issuing Korean won-pegged stablecoins, where banks would hold more than 50% in the consortium.

The country's central bank has pushed for this bank-first structure, having previously expressed concerns that unchecked stablecoin issuance could undermine monetary stability. This has also drawn backlash from local industry players who argued that setting this rule would deter innovation.

Other provisions in the bill are expected to further clarify different types of businesses, governance and internal controls of crypto projects, and establish conduct standards comparable to those for traditional financial companies. It would also further strengthen user protection requirements, including rules on asset segregation and operational safety.