LendingUSA has partnered with Cross River Bank to launch a bitcoin-secured lending program, allowing eligible borrowers to take out loans of $10,000 to $250,000 against their bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) holdings without selling them.

Borrowers can select loan-to-value ratios of 30%, 50%, or 70%, with interest-only or no-monthly-payment options, while a qualified third-party custodian holds BTC collateral.

The launch marks Cross River's first bitcoin-secured lending program as a loan originator and expands LendingUSA's consumer financing business into digital asset-backed loans.

"Digital assets have become a meaningful part of how many consumers build and hold wealth, and the financial system must evolve to serve them responsibly," Cross River President Evan Russo said in a statement. "Cross River was built on the belief that innovation and trusted infrastructure go hand in hand. Launching our first Bitcoin-secured lending program as the loan originator is a natural extension of that mission."

Amid the growing range of crypto-backed borrowing options, Coinbase has recently added fixed-rate bitcoin-backed loans and expanded onchain crypto loans to New York. Coinbase Borrow has originated more than $3.4 billion in loans since launching in January 2025. For its part, Binance launched bitcoin-backed loans with a $1,000 borrowing limit.

Cross River, a New Jersey-based fintech firm, closed a $620 million financing round in 2022.