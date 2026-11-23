A solo bitcoin miner beat the odds to solve a block carrying nearly $191,000 in rewards on Sunday.

The miner collected a total of 3.129 BTC ($190,764) for mining block 977,057, using solo bitcoin-mining software from CKpool, according to data from Bitcoin explorer Mempool. That comprised the 3.125 BTC block subsidy reward ($190,538) and 0.004 BTC ($226) in transaction fees, before CKpool's 2% fee.

"Congratulations to miner bc1q~zy9j for solving the 323rd block - yet another lucky one at EU solo.ckpool.org with only ~11.1 TH of hashrate on a 3.47 TH worker," CKpool developer Con Kolivas posted on X. "A miner of this size has about a one in 1650 chance of solving a block in a year."

The reported 11.1 TH/s is comparable to the combined output of a few home desktop miners, significantly smaller than top mining machines like Bitmain's U3S23H Antminer, with 1,160 TH/s. In comparison, top public bitcoin miners Bitdeer (BTDR), MARA Holdings (MARA), and Riot (RIOT) manage a hashrate of approximately 82.3 EH/s, 71.2 EH/s, and 37.2 EH/s, respectively, according to Ziven data. Those figures are approximately 7.4 million times, 6.4 million times, and 3.4 million times greater than the solo miner's hashrate.

The solo miner's hashpower is equivalent to about 0.000001% of the Bitcoin network's total estimated hashrate of 1.07 ZH/s on Nov. 23, per Mempool's data, which measures the total computational power dedicated to the network.

The solo miners' lottery

Smaller Bitcoin miners usually join shared pools to earn steady, proportional rewards since solo mining has an extremely low chance of winning a block. However, some try solo pools instead for a shot at the full block reward, hoping for a big, lottery-esque win despite the odds.

While CKpool is technically a mining pool, it is not used in the conventional sense where miners combine their hashrate for a better chance at block discovery by collaborating and sharing the rewards. Instead, miners using the solo CKpool work independently, keeping the full block reward if they find one, minus CKpool’s 2% fee. It avoids the need to run your own full node and pool infrastructure, making it a simple setup compared to true solo mining.

However, it's not the first time a solo miner has won Bitcoin blocks.

In April, another miner using CKpool in a solo mining configuration collected roughly $210,000 for mining block 943,411. A miner of that size has roughly a 1-in-28,000 chance of finding a block on any given day, Kolivas said at the time.

In November 2025, another solo miner reporting just 6 TH/s won a block worth around $265,000 at the time.

Solo miners with more substantial managed or rented hashrates have also found several Bitcoin blocks in recent years.

Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading for around $61,221, up 1.2% over the past 24 hours, per The Block's BTC price page.