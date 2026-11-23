Solana-based trading platform Pump.fun’s plan to end external wallet sign-in on the web has drawn criticism over its request that users import private keys to keep their existing wallet-linked accounts.

Users can sign in with an email address or opt for social logins through Google, Apple, or GitHub instead of connecting an external wallet such as Phantom, Solflare, or Ledger, according to a statement.

After Nov. 30, users who access Pump.fun through an existing wallet session will be prompted to add an email or social login, the platform said, adding that their accounts and funds will remain intact.

Pump.fun said private keys imported during the migration process are encrypted in the browser and held by its login provider, Privy.

Meanwhile, Google sign-in will not work inside wallet browsers, including Phantom's in-app browser, and users might need to sign in with email or switch to Safari or Chrome, Pump.fun said.

Karpelès questions process

Former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpelès objected to the migration in posts on Sunday and Monday. According to his analysis, Privy’s infrastructure decrypts and holds imported keys, which he argued makes Pump.fun’s description of the process misleading.

"Calling this 'end-to-end encryption' is misleading at best," Karpelès wrote in a post. "End-to-end encryption means only you can decrypt. Here the encryption does happen in your browser, but the decryption key belongs to Privy: their infrastructure (a TEE) decrypts your private key, keeps it, and signs with it for whoever passes their login check "

Karpelès argued that requiring users to copy and paste their private keys was illogical because the platform already uses standard "Sign in with Solana" cryptographic messages to verify users.

"None of this is necessary," he wrote.

The migration affects only web sign-in. It does not alter users’ wallet addresses, positions, callouts, followers, or usernames, according to Pump.fun. The mobile app, API sessions, and trading are unaffected.

The Block reached out to Pump.fun and Privy for comment.