Crypto and tech stocks rallied early Monday as Nvidia's board announced it had reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO.

Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) climbed back above $63,000, up 3.4% for the day as the GMCI 30 index of leading cryptocurrencies saw a 5.5% jump amid broader tech market gains.

Just ahead of the announcement, Polymarket put the odds of Huang rejoining Nvidia by the end of the year at just 10.5%, and 2.5% before the end of this month.

Nvidia (NVDA) climbed more than 30% at one point in pre-market trading to around $164, a move that continued into early morning trading on Monday. The move helps alleviate a torrid trading period for the company, which has seen its stock fall around 43% over the past month amid Huang's resignation on Nov. 12, amid reports that he had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Nvidia had appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while the board considered internal and external candidates, and as recently as Tuesday's quarterly earnings call, said it did not intend to reinstate Huang despite growing calls for him to return as its stock price plunged.

President Donald Trump was one of Huang's strongest supporters during the period, and said Monday that the board had "made the correct and proper decision" to reinstate him as CEO.

"The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," President Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social. "The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct."

Unanimous decision

In a statement on Monday, Nvidia said the reinstatement was effective immediately and was the result of a unanimous decision by the board.

"In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk," it said.

Chair of the board Harvey C. Jones said Huang is the right person to lead Nvidia, and his reinstatement is in the best interests of the company's stockholders, employees, partners, and customers.

“I am honored to return to Nvidia," Huang said. "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment."

The board confirmed that, in light of reporting that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the independent investigation it had already launched would continue. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it, the board said.