Bitmine Immersion Technologies Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) increased its Ethereum holdings to 6,085,564 ETH after acquiring 7,819 ETH over the past week, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The holdings represent 4.98% of Ethereum's total supply of 122.2 million tokens and were worth approximately $10.4 billion as of Nov. 22, according to the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company.

Bitmine said it has staked 5,227,037 ETH worth $9 billion. The company projects $245 million in annualized staking revenue at current levels and up to $286 million once fully staked at its 2.74% seven-day yield.

The company reported combined crypto, cash, marketable securities and "moonshots" holdings of $11.1 billion, including $384 million in cash and marketable securities, 216 BTC, a $180 million stake in Beast Industries and a $54 million stake in Eightco Holdings.

Lee calls ETH and bitcoin 'hard money'

Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee reiterated the company's conviction in ether, pointing to the asset's issuance metrics to argue that it functions as a store of value alongside Bitcoin.

Lee said ETH supply had grown 1.26% since June 30, 2025, when Bitmine adopted its Ethereum treasury strategy. He compared that figure with 0.82% annualized growth for bitcoin, while Solana (SOL), XRP and Cardano (ADA) recorded annualized rates of 7.6%, 5.4% and 2.9%.

"In other words, ETH and BTC have essentially the same inflation rate and both are 'hard money' measured in supply growth," Lee said.

ETH traded at $1,717.20 on Monday, up 0.89% over 24 hours but down 27.97% over the past month.

Bitmine shares gained 8.94% in pre-market trading after closing at $12.98 on Friday. The stock is down 44.43% over the past month and 53.64% year to date.