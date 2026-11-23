DeFi Development Corp. increased its Solana treasury by approximately 5,180 SOL and SOL equivalents to 2,624,491, marking its 11th consecutive week of accumulation since Sept. 14.

The Nasdaq-listed company said it aims to increase SOL per share through continued accumulation, staking, validator operations, and other onchain activities.

"The treasury update follows Solana’s Breakpoint conference in London, where announcements highlighted the network’s technical progress and expanding role in financial services," the firm said in a release, noting the network's mainnet beta designation was formally retired, recognizing advances in performance and resilience.

DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) also highlighted its preferred stock, CHAD, which currently carries a variable 14% annualized dividend rate paid daily when declared by its board.

The firm added 9,482 SOL the previous week after recently reporting strong third-quarter results, with NAV per share more than quadrupling. It remains the second-largest publicly traded Solana treasury behind Forward Industries Solana (7.55 million SOL).

DFDV shares popped more than 12% in Monday's trading session but remain down 54% year to date. The price of Solana is down nearly 40% in 2026.