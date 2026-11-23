Grayscale's new leveraged Zcash ETF fell more than 13% to $28.60 in its first trading session on Monday.

The fund, which trades on NYSE Arca under the ticker ZECX, debuted less than three months after Grayscale's spot ETF began trading.

Grayscale said ZECX is the first 2x leveraged ETF tied to Zcash. It uses swaps to target twice the daily return of its ZCSH spot fund, minus fees and expenses, according to a Monday release.

The firm first offered Zcash exposure through a private placement in 2017 before rolling out ZCSH on NYSE Arca on Aug. 25.

The ZECX fund comes hot on the heels of a Nov. 10 ad campaign from Grayscale that featured a full-page Wall Street Journal wrap and a new educational website focusing on Zcash's privacy features.

"Financial privacy is one of the most important opportunities in crypto, and we believe Zcash is well positioned to lead it," said Kyle Dacruz, Head of Product Development at Grayscale. "ZECX extends our long-standing conviction in Zcash and gives experienced traders a new way to express a short-term bullish view through their brokerage accounts."

Zcash's native ZEC token initially jumped 13% this morning following a surge in equities in crypto tied to Jensen Huang being reinstated as Nvidia's CEO, but by publication had given back all its gains to trade even on the day at $792.