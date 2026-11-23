The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to recover about $1.17 billion in USDC tied to the Oct. 29 Binance hack, according to a civil forfeiture complaint seen by The Block. In a separate motion also seen by The Block, prosecutors asked a federal judge to keep the assets restrained.

The amount comes from the balances listed in the complaint, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. U.S. investigators attributed the theft to North Korean military hackers identified in the complaint as Lazarus Group/Advanced Persistent Threat 38 (APT38).

Prosecutors obtained a temporary restraining order on Nov. 12. In Monday's motion, they said it was unclear when or whether the earlier order would expire and asked for a new order "so that there is no lapse in the restraint of the Defendant Property."

Circle has blocked access to the USDC but told prosecutors it cannot transfer the original tokens from the blocked addresses. The complaint says Circle "has agreed to voluntarily issue new USDC in an amount equivalent to the amount of the Defendant Property" and transfer it to the United States "upon receipt of an Order of Forfeiture from the Court."

In its Nov. 12 announcement, the DOJ said it had obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion tied to the hack. The DOJ said Monday that U.S. authorities have helped freeze, seize or return more than $2.9 billion in crypto since the theft.

"Following the Binance theft, the FBI and our partners moved quickly to trace and freeze stolen assets and share critical information with virtual asset service providers," said Brett Leatherman, operations director of the FBI's Cyber Branch.

Binance put the losses from the hack at about $6.34 billion and said it fully replenished the affected assets at its own expense. The exchange separately obtained a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing order from an Abu Dhabi court as part of its effort to recover the stolen funds.