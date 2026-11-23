Crypto asset manager Grayscale said bitcoin and other leading crypto assets look oversold after last week's sell-off, but uncertainty around AI is likely to matter more for near-term prices than what's happening on blockchains.

Bitcoin fell to about $55,000 on Saturday, below its previous low of about $58,000 on June 30, Grayscale's head of research Zach Pandl wrote in a Monday note. The drop put the bear market at at least 411 days, the longest in Grayscale's comparison. Bitcoin was down 56% from its October 2025 peak at Saturday's low, making this the shallowest bear market in the same comparison.

Bitcoin is currently trading at over $61,200, according to The Block's BTC price page.

Pandl said global crypto exchange-traded products recorded more than $2 billion in outflows last week, stablecoins saw significant redemptions, and open interest in bitcoin and ether futures fell back to summer lows. Options traders were paying a high premium for puts, which offer protection against further declines.

Pandl pointed to several developments behind the uncertainty around AI, including Jensen Huang's departure and return as Nvidia CEO, the U.S. midterm election result and its potential effect on data center construction, and Anthropic's IPO. He said public blockchain fundamentals still looked solid and current valuations offered an "attractive entry point" for medium- and long-term investors.

Grayscale offers 40 investment products and earns fees from managing them. It has over $14 billion in combined assets under management across its products, according to its website.