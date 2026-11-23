A U.S. federal judge has granted Coinbase's Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) motion to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought by Larry Pearl, who purchased the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin on the trading platform shortly before the token collapsed.

In a Nov. 20 order, U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney granted Coinbase's motion to dismiss. Judgment was entered three days later, terminating the case.

The plaintiff's latest lawsuit, which was the fourth amended complaint, asserted claims under negligent misrepresentation and violations of California's unfair competition, false advertising, and securities regulations.

According to his original complaint in June 2022, Pearl held approximately $13,000 worth of UST on Coinbase at the time of the collapse, which wiped out over 90% of the value of his holdings.

Pearl's claims

Pearl alleged that Coinbase misrepresented UST by failing to adequately disclose that it was an algorithmic stablecoin linked to sister cryptocurrency LUNA, rather than a reserve-backed asset.

On the consumer-protection claims based on alleged omissions, the court found that Coinbase's website and linked materials had already disclosed that UST was not backed by U.S. dollars held in a bank account and that minting UST required burning LUNA. The court also stated that trading data for UST and LUNA was publicly available.

The court dismissed several claims because they exceeded the scope of the limited leave to amend granted in an earlier order. The remaining claims were dismissed on the merits.

Pearl also alleged that UST was an unregistered security and that Coinbase either sold it directly or materially aided its sale with misleading statements. The court dismissed the securities claims, finding that Pearl failed to show UST was a security under the Howey test. He did not adequately allege a common enterprise or an expectation of profit.

Terra collapse

Terra's UST lost its peg amid large withdrawals from the high-yield Anchor Protocol. The failure of the algorithmic mechanism triggered a rapid collapse. UST fell well below its dollar peg while LUNA’s supply hyperinflated, and both tokens lost nearly all of their value within days, wiping out tens of billions of dollars in market value across the Terra ecosystem.

Following the collapse, Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon left South Korea. He was arrested in Montenegro in March 2023 while traveling on falsified documents and was extradited to the U.S. in late 2024. In December 2025, a federal judge in New York sentenced him to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fraud charges.