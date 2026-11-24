The Securities and Exchange Commission's staff said it would not recommend an enforcement action against decentralized science infrastructure company Molecule for its utility tokens that allow people to support scientific research.

On Tuesday, the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance said it would not recommend charges to the Commission regarding Molecule's project tokens.

"Based on the facts presented, the Division will not recommend enforcement action to the Commission if, in reliance on your opinion as counsel, LabsCo offers and sells Project Tokens in the manner and under the circumstances described in your letter without registration under Section 5 of the Securities Act and does not register Project Tokens as a class of equity securities under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act," the SEC said in a statement.

This comes after lawyers representing Molecule sent a letter to the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance last week asking for relief. The agency has issued several crypto-related no-action letters over the past year amid its friendlier regulatory stance, including for DoubleZero, Fuse and more recently, Canton.

In the letter, the lawyers refer to a coin-to-company model, Molecule's framework that allows users to receive tokens and then gain equity ownership in science projects they support. They refer to the Howey Test — a 1946 U.S. Supreme Court case to determine if an asset qualifies as an investment contract and, therefore, a security — and say the token fails to satisfy it in part because it does not have an expectation of profit derived from the effort of others.

Molecule said its first project in the ecosystem will use coin-to-company in the next few weeks.

"The Coin-to-Company No Action Letter brings together the best of blockchains with traditional equity structures to accelerate the production and commercialization of science in the US, Europe and worldwide," said Molecule Chief Legal Officer Benjamin Snipes, in a post from the company on X.