Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is poised to lead a key committee next year, has expanded his investigation into Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, probing potential links between investments in companies such as Polymarket and what he has called "suspiciously well-timed government favors."

On Monday, the Maryland Democrat sent a letter to AI-focused manufacturing company Hadrian Automation, e-cigarette company Juul Labs, prediction markets platform Polymarket and online firearms retailer GrabAGun over their ties to Trump's 1789 Capital and whether President Donald Trump's son and business partners helped influence regulatory decisions or use certain knowledge to inform their investment decisions.

"The House Judiciary Committee is committed to ensuring that public officials and their families cannot profit from and exploit inside government information and insider access. The American people demand and expect nothing less," Raskin said on Tuesday.

Raskin is set to lead the House Judiciary Committee next year after Democrats took both the House and Senate in the midterm elections. Raskin first began probing 1789 Capital in August. He has also criticized President Trump's ties to the crypto industry and said he had "turned the Oval Office into the world’s most corrupt crypto startup operation."

In his letter to Polymarket on Monday, Raskin noted the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's previous settlement with Polymarket after the platform allegedly offered illicit binary options contracts and, as part of that agreement, said it would pay a $1.4 million fine, wind down its non-compliant markets and take preventive measures to block U.S. users. In July, the CFTC and the Justice Department dropped that probe last year.

Polymarket then secured an investment from 1789 Capital about a month afterwards.

"Only after the Trump Administration had cleared the way for Polymarket to compete in the U.S. market did the company disclose that 1789 Capital reportedly invested tens of millions of dollars in the company," Raskin said.

Polymarket did not respond to a request for comment. Last week, Donald Trump Jr. pushed back against conflicts of interest at an Axios event, saying "the notion that I should somehow sit in a corner, suck my thumb, and wait, you know, 8 years, in this case, 12 years, 'til we're out of the political game, it's not real."

Lawmakers and policymakers at the state level have also raised concerns about other aspects of prediction markets, including insider trading and whether states or the CFTC should regulate the platforms. On Tuesday, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin requested that prediction market executives appear before a council oversight hearing next month following an investigation alleging platforms are targeting younger people with "deceptive, predatory marketing practices."

"As a mom and consumer protection attorney, I believe we must end these companies’ predatory marketing tactics," Menin said. 'The City Council will hold a hearing to consider first-in-the-nation regulations of these practices, and we expect these companies to testify.”