BTCS sold about 27,300 ETH for $43.8 million on Nov. 20 and used the proceeds to repay the same amount of borrowing on Aave, the company said in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The sale implies an average price of roughly $1,604 per ETH. It came as the world's second-largest crypto asset by market cap slid about 12% from its intraday high to $1,561 on Nov. 20, when Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $60,000 for the first time since July, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.3%.

"Friday was a hard day for the markets and for BTCS," Charles Allen said in a statement. "As ETH fell, we chose to sell ETH and pay down our Aave borrowings rather than carry that debt through a falling market. Selling at these prices came at a real cost to the Company and its shareholders, and we do not take that lightly."

The company sold to limit the risk of liquidation and meet obligations under its senior secured convertible notes, Allen said, adding that the measures would put BTCS on a more durable financial footing.

Imperium operations

After the latest sale, BTCS estimated it held about 24,245 ETH and cash and digital assets worth about $61 million, based on an ETH price of $1,722 on Nov. 22.

The company also had about $17.9 million of senior secured convertible notes outstanding, with maturities in May and July 2027.

BTCS temporarily pulled its Imperium DeFi business out of liquidity pools during the volatility. The company said the capital earns no liquidity-pool fees while undeployed and that it intends to redeploy it when conditions improve.

Imperium generated $3.5 million of revenue in the third quarter, accounting for about 86% of BTCS’s $4.1 million in total revenue.

BTCS shares fell 6.26% on Monday, extending a 77.41% year-to-date decline. Ethereum has declined 28.16% over the past month and 42.99% year to date.