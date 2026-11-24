U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw another $569.7 million in net outflows on Monday as bitcoin surrendered an initial rally following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia.

BlackRock's IBIT bitcoin ETF again led Monday's net outflows with $509.3 million exiting the fund, according to data compiled by The Block. IBIT's dominant bitcoin fund has recorded just one day of net inflows so far this month, with its cumulative November net outflows approaching $4 billion.

Grayscale's BTC and Bitwise's BITB also witnessed net outflows of $61.1 million and $12.6 million, respectively, while Fidelity's FBTC saw the only net inflows of $13.3 million. The remaining ETFs posted zero flows for the day, with the combined bitcoin ETFs nearing $5 billion in net outflows for the month.

Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs also generated net outflows of $84.9 million on Monday, led by BlackRock's ETHA. U.S. Solana ETF saw a combined $3.8 million in net outflows for the day, while spot XRP ETFs recorded $2.5 million in net outflows, according to SoSoValue data.

Nicolai Sondergaard, senior research analyst at Nansen, argued that the selling represented a cyclical reduction in risk rather than a structural exit from bitcoin ETFs. Despite nearly $5 billion exiting the funds so far in November, cumulative net inflows remain around $52 billion, or about 83% of their October 2025 peak, he said.

However, Nansen data also shows little evidence that large holders are absorbing the ETF selling so far. Large wallets that rarely move coins received a net 10,000 BTC from exchanges over the past month, compared with approximately 70,000 BTC sold by ETFs during November, according to Sondergaard.

Bitcoin slips back below $60,000 as Nvidia-fueled rally fizzles

Bitcoin rose as high as $64,500 at one point on Monday amid a broad market rally following Nvidia's confirmation that it had reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO, and board director. Nvidia (NVDA) shares themselves closed up 31.5% at $165.06 on Monday, adding nearly $1 trillion in market cap, and are currently down 4.8% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, per TradingView.

However, Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) gave up its initial gains to finish Monday roughly flat before slipping back below $60,000 earlier on Tuesday morning. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $60,300, according to The Block's prices page.

Ether (ETH) witnessed a similar spike, but ended up trading down 0.8% for the day, while the GMCI 30 index, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, fell around 1.1%.

Joel Kruger, market strategist at LMAX Group, told The Block that elevated Treasury yields and continued expectations of an aggressive Federal Reserve policy path were keeping the dollar supported and making it harder for crypto to sustain a rebound.