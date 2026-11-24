The XRP Ledger's (XRPL) decentralized exchange order-book volume averaged 4.51 million XRP per day in the third quarter of 2026, up 26% from the prior period and 2.8 times the level a year earlier, according to a quarterly report from Evernorth shared with The Block.

Trading activity became more concentrated, with the 10 largest accounts accounting for 65% of order-book volume. Tokenized assets on XRPL, excluding stablecoins, averaged roughly $5 billion, up 34% from the second quarter, while U.S. spot XRP ETFs recorded $308 million in quarterly net inflows.

Evernorth's report shows that XRPL trading is shifting toward larger participants. Average swap size nearly doubled quarter over quarter to about 35 XRP, while daily swaps fell 37%. Automated pools accounted for 13% of exchange volume, down from 38% a year earlier, with more trading moving to the order book.

"That's consistent with professional trading, and market makers are part of that picture, not separate from it," Evernorth CIO Hugo Jeandesboz told The Block. "The real test is whether more participants join them, and that's what our report is there to measure."

What could sustain XRPL's institutional growth into 2027

So, what are the biggest catalysts that could sustain XRPL's institutional growth into the next year? Evernorth said it comes down to utility.

"People want to use XRP, and the way to give them a reason is real, production-grade products built natively on the ledger, so institutions don't have to leave it to get things done," Jeandesboz said. "The Q3 numbers point that way."

Ripple USD (RLUSD) on XRPL averaged $937 million, up 74%, and tokenized assets averaged about $5 billion, including Aviva Investors' tokenized fund.

"Native lending is the next example the market is watching," Jeandesboz said. "It's still pending validator approval, and it would sit on top of upgrades that already went live this year. We built Evernorth to put XRP to work, and that's the shift we track."

Evernorth completed a SPAC merger last month, holding roughly 473 million XRP at the time. The company planned to deploy its treasury holdings through "institutional strategies" in the fourth quarter.